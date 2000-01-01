Помоги сделать анг задание такое 1 Present Simple or Present Continuous. Put the verbs into their correct form. И предложения 1 They (not do) their homework. They (play) in the garden. 2 My mother (watch) TV now. She ( n...

Английский язык
Помоги сделать анг задание такое 1 Present Simple or Present Continuous. Put the verbs into their correct form. И предложения 1 They (not do) their homework. They (play) in the garden. 2 My mother (watch) TV now. She ( not cook). 3 The shops (open) at 9 o clock and (close) at 5.30. 4 Julia (speak) 4 languages. 5 She usually (not go) tothe park.
