Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ! 1. Where there was a closed ... agreement an employer could not hire non-union workers 1 factory 2 shop 3 business 2. Talks must take place within the ... of the national agreement 1 working party 2 framework 3 network 3.We feel the salaries should at least keep... with inflation 1 pace 2 step 3 place 4.With collective bargaining the unions ... on behalf of groups of workers, not individuals 1 perform 2 negotiate 3 decide 5. Depending on the result of the ballot, they may ... a strike 1 name 2 call 3 make 6. When people reach a certain age when they can no longer work they... 1 fade 2 retire 3 return 7. The money they receive after they stop working is known as ... 1 insurance 2 pension 3 allowance 8.The company list of people to be paid is known as the ... 1 pay card 2 pay roll 3 pay file 9.More money would be nice, so people hope for a ... 1 pay lift 2 pay climb 3 pay move 10.The tax which employees have to pay on the money they earn is called ... tax 1 value added 2 revenue 3 income

