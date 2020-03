ПОМОГИТЕ 5 ЗАДАНИЕ УМОЛЯЮ

Гость: Гость:

2. A: Do you go cycling in the countryside? B: Yes, I do A: Did you go cycling last Sunday? B: No, I didn't. I went to my cousin's birthday party 3. A: Do you cycle to school? B: Yes, I do A: Did you cycle this morning? B: No, I didn't. I walked to school 4. A: Do you play in the park after school? B: Yes, I do A: Did you play in the park after school yesterday? B: No, I didn't. I saw dentist 5. A: Do you go to the cinema? B: Yes, I do A: Did you go to the cinema last Saturday? B: No, I didn't. I went to the theatre 6. A: Do you jog in the mornings? B: Yes, I do A: Did you go this morning? B: No, I didn't. I oversleeped 7. A: Do you meet your friends at the weekends? B: Yes, I do A: Did you meet your friends at the last weekend? B: No, I didn't. I was at work 8. A: Do you play volleyball B: Yes, I do A: Did you play volleyball today? B: No, I didn't. I did the shopping Чувак, учи английский. Это задание базового уровня ;)