Помогите Ask 'tail* questions. 1. This old woman looks after that child, ... ? 2. The family likes to watch TV in the evening, .. . ? 3. You did not take money, ... ? 4. You went to the station in the morning, . . . ? 5. It of...

Английский язык
Помогите Ask 'tail* questions. 1. This old woman looks after that child, ... ? 2. The family likes to watch TV in the evening, .. . ? 3. You did not take money, ... ? 4. You went to the station in the morning, . . . ? 5. It often rains there in autumn, ... ? 6. The train arrived in time, .. . ? 7. It snowed two days ago, ... ? 8. Alec lives near the river, . . . ? 9. They decided to go through the fields, .. . ? 10. You took the same book yesterday, ... ? Ask 'tail* questions with must. 1 Children must not run on the road,... ? 2 He must not leave his bicycle there,...? 3 John must help his parents,...?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Doesn't she don't it did you didn't you doesn't it didn't it didn't it doesn't she didn't they didn't you  must they must he mustn't he
