Помогите Ask 'tail* questions. 1. This old woman looks after that child, ... ? 2. The family likes to watch TV in the evening, .. . ? 3. You did not take money, ... ? 4. You went to the station in the morning, . . . ? 5. It of...

Английский язык
Помогите Ask 'tail* questions. 1. This old woman looks after that child, ... ? 2. The family likes to watch TV in the evening, .. . ? 3. You did not take money, ... ? 4. You went to the station in the morning, . . . ? 5. It often rains there in autumn, ... ? 6. The train arrived in time, .. . ? 7. It snowed two days ago, ... ? 8. Alec lives near the river, . . . ? 9. They decided to go through the fields, .. . ? 10. You took the same book yesterday, ... ? Ask 'tail* questions with must. 1 Children must not run on the road,... ? 2 He must not leave his bicycle there,...? 3 John must help his parents,...?
Doesn't she don't it did you didn't you doesn't it didn't it didn't it doesn't she didn't they didn't you must they must he mustn't he
