Помогите. Circle the correct word. 1. You can't /must /mustn't get permission to invite friends in your room. 2. You can /must /can't sister on the grass! You will destroy the flowers. 3. I rent/rented /rents a flat yesterda...

Английский язык
Помогите. Circle the correct word. 1. You can't /must /mustn't get permission to invite friends in your room. 2. You can /must /can't sister on the grass! You will destroy the flowers. 3. I rent/rented /rents a flat yesterday. 4. How mush did/do/are you pay per month. 5. We go/are going/went out last night. 6. You can't /couldn't /don't have parties in your rooms! It's not allowed. 7. Look! They are dancing/dance/danced.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. can't 2. can't (not sure, I think it should be mustn't, and perhaps you can't sister on the grass, you can only sit) 3. rented 4. do 5. went 6. can't 7. dancing I don't guarantee on the perfection of the answers...
