Помогите пожалуйста правильно на писать по английскому языку срочно надо.... a) This boy is a booster. Read what he says. ● Tomorrow l shall eat ten eggs for breakfast. ● Tomorrow l shall watch TV at night. ● Tomorrow l sha...

Гость: Гость:

Will you watch TV at night? You'll not watch TV at night. will you buy a lot of new things? You'll not buy a lot of new things. will you send presents to all your friends? You'll not send presents to all your friends. will you go to London? You'll not go to London. will you play chess with a champion? You'll not play chess with a champion. will you take a cold shower ten times a day? You'll not take a cold shower ten times a day. will you put on new white jeans to play football? You'll not put on new white jeans to play football.