Помогите дуре такой как мне!!!не уверена я в себе!!! 7. Расскажи в прошедшем времени ?? приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam and Kate want to help Professor Wallace. They like exploring the rain forest. They are a long way from thei...

Английский язык

Помогите дуре такой как мне!!!не уверена я в себе!!! 7. Расскажи в прошедшем времени ?? приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam and Kate want to help Professor Wallace. They like exploring the rain forest. They are a long way from their camp. They are afraid of the rain and they see a cave. There are lots of bats in the cave. The children aren't afraid of bats.They see a big footprint, too. Then they find an old building.

Автор: Гость