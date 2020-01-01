ПОМОГИТЕ Finish these sentences/ 1.Next year... 2.When i graduate from school,... 3.In ten years' time.. 4.In the future... 5.In 2020... 6.In the next centure...
Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ Finish these sentences/ 1.Next year... 2.When i graduate from school,... 3.In ten years' time.. 4.In the future... 5.In 2020... 6.In the next centure...
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. ... I'll leave my school and enter to the university 2... I'll choose my life way 3... 4... I want to be a teacher 5.... there will be something new and interesting in my town 6...
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Математика