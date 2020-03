ПОмогите иначе 2! 8 правил дорожного движения на английском и с переводом!плиз помогите

Гость: Гость:

1.crossing the road look first to the left then to the right 2. trams should get round the front, rear trolley buses 3. passengers do not have to stick your head out of the car 4. you can not play near the roadway 5. have to move on sidewalks or pedestrian paths 6. Can not push a person standing next to a car 7. go on the green light to red light can not pass 8. Avoid crossing busy streets that don’t have cross walks