Помогите контрольную решить пожалуйста! Срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening....
Английский язык
Помогите контрольную решить пожалуйста! Срочно надо! Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My dog likes playing with me. (+) I read detective stories in the evening. (+) My friend likes watching horror films. Translate the sentences into English in Present Continuous: Моя мама готовит обед на кухне сейчас. Я слушаю музыку и делаю домашнее задание сейчас. Use ‘be+going to’ to complete the sentences: Fiona _________ buy an mp3 player for her brother. She saved enough money. I've got a ticket for the rock concert. I ________ be there tonight. We_____________organize a birthday party for Brian. Translate the sentences into English in the Future Simple: Мы выиграем матч в этом году. Я встречусь с друзьями завтра. Open the brackets and use Conditional I: If we _________(go) on holiday this summer, we__________(go) to Spain. If the weather __________(not / improve), we___________(not / have) a picnic. If I________(not / go) to bed early, I __________(be) tired tomorrow. If we _________(eat) all this cake, we _________(feel) sick. If you _______(not / want) to go out, I ________(cook) dinner at home.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. My dog doesn't like playing with me. Does your dog like playing with you? I don't read detective stories in the evening. Do you read detective stories in the evening? My friend doesn't like watching horror films. Does your friend like watching horror films? 2. My mother is cooking a dinner now. I am listening to the music and doing homework now. 3. Fiona is going to buy an mp3 player for her brother. She saved enough money. I've got a ticket for the rock concert. I am going to be there tonight. We are going to organize a birthday party for Brian. 4. We are going to win the game this year. I am going to meet my friends tomorrow. 5. If we go on holiday this summer, we will go to Spain. If the weather doesn't improve, we won't have a picnic. If I don't go to bed early, I will be tired tomorrow. If we eat all this cake, we will feel sick. If you don't want to go out, I will cook dinner at home.
