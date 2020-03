помогите мне нужен диалог официант и посетитель на английском языке с переводом

Гость: Гость:

WAITRESS: Hello MIKE/ Kate: Hello WAITRESS: Have you already made your choise? What do you want to order? MIKE Hmmm, there’s not much on the menu here. The beef-kabob sounds good, I think. KATE: Yes, it does, but I think I’m just going to have a sandwich today. Maybe even half of one WAITRESS: Do you want that on separate checks? MIKE: Oh, no, one’ll be fine. It’s on me today, Kate. KATE: Well – thanks, Mike. I’ll treat you next time. Uh, I’ll take half a French dip sandwich – go easy on the mayonese – and I’ll have a cup of coffee with cream. MIKE: And I’ll have the beef-kabob. WAITRESS: Okay. Anything to drink? MIKE: What kind of tea and shakes do you have? WAITRESS: We have different kinds of green, flower, black tea and great number of shakes. Take this drinking card. please MIKE: Oh. that*s great! I want black tea and strawberry milk shake for a girl, please. WAITRESS: Okay, and what kind of dressing would you like on your salad, ma’am? We have French, Thousand Island and blue cheese KATE: Blue cheese’ll be fine WAITRESS: Okay, thank you