Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there ar...

Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there are many interesting films at the moment. After the movie, we go to the park. I hope that the weather will be good, and we will walk a lot of time. Then we go home. In the evening, I watch TV and listen to music. ДАЮ 35 БАЛЛОВ!!!

Автор: Гость