Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there ar...

Английский язык
Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there are many interesting films at the moment. After the movie, we go to the park. I hope that the weather will be good, and we will walk a lot of time. Then we go home. In the evening, I watch TV and listen to music. ДАЮ 35 БАЛЛОВ!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
usually I spend weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks and other places. This weekend I will spend with my friends. We go to the movies because there is a lot of interesting films at the moment. After the movie, we go to the Park. Hope the weather is good, and we will walk a lot of time. Then we go home. In the evening I watch TV and listen to music.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Почеркните мягкие согласные.Корабль,почки ,жир,белка,комета,маяк,лягушка.
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
47 жаттыгу комектесиндерши отиниш
Ответить
Русский язык
Завистливый не о ком хорошего слова не скажет
Ответить
Геометрия
Найдите площадь кругового сектора ,если градусная мера его дуги равна 60°,а радиус круга равен 5 см Помогите срочно надо
Ответить
Физика
Почему стенки в некоторых нефтянных резервуарах делают более толстыми в нижней ч??сти?
Ответить