Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there ar...

Помогите! Найдите ошибки в этом тексте (если они есть). I usually spend a weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks, and other places. This weekend I will spend with your friends. We go to the movies, because there are many interesting films at the moment. After the movie, we go to the park. I hope that the weather will be good, and we will walk a lot of time. Then we go home. In the evening, I watch TV and listen to music. ДАЮ 35 БАЛЛОВ!!!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
usually I spend weekend with friends. We love to walk in the parks and other places. This weekend I will spend with my friends. We go to the movies because there is a lot of interesting films at the moment. After the movie, we go to the Park. Hope the weather is good, and we will walk a lot of time. Then we go home. In the evening I watch TV and listen to music.
