Помогите найти корень уравнения: 4(х -5) +4= 2х
Алгебра
Помогите найти корень уравнения: 4(х -5) +4= 2х
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
4x - 20 + 4 = 2x 4x - 2x = 16 2x = 16 x = 8
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Химия
Английский язык
1Go here when you want to travel by train 2 this means buses, train , cars planes,bikes,etc. 3 stand on this when you wait for a train. 4this...
Английский язык
Прочитать текст I've got two eyes, A mouth and a nose! I've got two feet, But I haven't got toes! Two hands, two ears, And lots of h...