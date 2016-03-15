Помогите написать ответное письмо I’ ve just returned from my journey to France where I took part in the international conference of young inventors. that was great, I learnt a lot of things and met interesting people. And how ...
Английский язык
Помогите написать ответное письмо I’ ve just returned from my journey to France where I took part in the international conference of young inventors. that was great, I learnt a lot of things and met interesting people. And how are things with you? Did you still want to go to university after school? What is the field of young interests – arts or sciences ? when do state exams begin?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Moscow Russia 15/03/16 Dear Ed, I was glad to receive your letter. Sorry for my later answer. I'm happy because you had a wonderful and captivating journey to France. It's useful to take part in the international conference. It makes you cleverer and gives you a great deal of knowledge. I am preparing for my final exams. It's important period of my life. I want to go to Moscow university after school because it's necessary to have good education. I am fond of arts. My exams begin in three months. I hope all of my dreams will come true. Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I know great things lie ahead for you. Best wishes, Kate
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
География
Геометрия
Помогите решить геометрию пожалуйста дано : a||b , секущая <1= 4 <2 найдите <1 и <2 и задача 2 на рисунке