Помогите написать письмо другу на английском языке что бы слов было 105

Гость: Гость:

«Dear Alicia,I hope this letter finds you in the best of spirits.When I visited last month you had a lot of unsolved problems and you was a little bit depressed because of it. I hope that now everything is fine! You know that you can always rely on me and share all your troubles with me.I am also writing you to invite you to party, as you probably remember I have a Birthday on March 27. We will celebrate at the restaurant, I hope that it will be a good chance for you to relax and meet new people (I have invited a lot of friends from my university).By the way, how was your brother’s Birthday? I am sorry once again that I couldn’t come – I was sick and had to stay in bed. I am sending my gift to him through our friend Ben. He turned 25, right? I will be happy to see him at my Birthday as well.Best regards,Becky.»имена сама поставиш