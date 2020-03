Помогите написать письмо своей игрушке на английском! Не меньше 25 предложений.

Гость: Гость:

want to tell you about my favourite toy. I have got many toys. I have got cars, planes, soldiers, lego, stuffed animals, dolls, balls, robots, different games. I like them all. But most of all I like my teddy bear. I have this teddy for 2 years. My grandmother gave it to me for my birthday. Teddy is not very big. It has a funny face. Its colour is brown. It is very soft. I like to hug it. And I like to sleep with it sometimes. ДУ МАЮ, ПОДОЙДЁТ?