Помогите написать сочинение на английском языке по плану!!! Пожалуйста 7 класс!! 1)?? первом обзадце нужно написать название любимого фильма (Гарри Поттер и филосовский камень)режиссера фильма, в каком году был выпущен фильм и...

Гость: Гость:

My favorite movie is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. At the beginning of the film, 1 November 1981, Professor Albus Dumbledore and Professor Minerva McGonagall meet at house number 4 Privet Drive, Little Uinging, on the outskirts of the county of Surrey, England. They discuss the latest developments of the wizarding world. Lord Lord Voldemort, the most powerful and sinister dark magician of all time is finally defeated, though not completely. Unfortunately, he took away with him to the grave of his two latest victims of Lily and James Potter. Their little son, Harry Potter, somehow managed to survive. In memory of the meeting with Lord Voldemort it was only a scar in the form of lightning. Harry is destined to become a legend of the magic world - a boy who survived, and Dumbledore says that Harry would be better to grow away from unwanted fame and attention that would have surrounded him in the world of magicians. Daniel Alan Radcliffe was born on Sunday July 23, 1989 in the family of Marcia Gresham (Marcia Gresham) and Alan Radcliffe. He grew up in Fulhame (Fulham), the western district of London, and spent his childhood, attending a private school for boys only, while dreaming of the actor's career. Daniel tried to convince his parents to allow him to play the role of Oliver Twist, but they did not give him the permission, because they think of the actor's career is very fickle, and they do not want to see his son disappointed. This is the first fiction film that I liked, and still like. Therefore, I recommend to watch it all fans of magic.