Помогите написать сочинение на тему: My new Trainers!

In my opinion, goals are imaginations about the future, about something that you want to achieve in your life. Every person in the world has their goals, and tries to achieve it, but it is not easy, you must be patient and emphatic. Somebody has goals: to get a better life, to find true love, to go to the country of their dreams, or even to read book, that you had wanted once. I have my goals too, it’s not so easy and I know I must do my best to achieve it. First, it’s to learn Italian, Spanish and German, those are my favourite languages. Second, I want study abroad, to enter university. Third, in the future I want to be an interpreter, because I’m good at languages and I like this profession. And fourth, it’s of course to travel around the world, to meet new people and discover new places for myself. I believe, I will reach the goals of my life. A goal is a planned event, because a goal without a plan is just a wish. But nowadays, almost every person asks the question: “How can I reach my goals?”