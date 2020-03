Помогите нужно составить 6 приложений по английскому когда когда мне весело а ког??а грустно

Гость: Гость:

Когда весело: When I'm good I'm gay. When I was gay I affable. When I was gay, I cheerful. When I was gay, I prudent. When I was gay I funny. When I was gay I clear. When I was gay I friendly. When I was gay, I tolerant. Когда грустно: When I'm sad, I do not pay attention. When I'm sad, I eat much sweets. When I'm sad I was sluggish. When I'm sad I'm quick-tempered. When I'm sad I'm boring. When I'm sad I'm stupid. When I'm sad I'm mysterious.