Помогите ответить . 1 how are you?-i m fine thenks 2 what school study 3 what part of your town do you? 4 what subjects are you good at? 5 what is your favorite subject? why? 6 what cometition are you going the participat...
Английский язык
Помогите ответить . 1 how are you?-i m fine thenks 2 what school study 3 what part of your town do you? 4 what subjects are you good at? 5 what is your favorite subject? why? 6 what cometition are you going the participate? 7 is it interesting for you to take partin the conference ? why? 8what do you do to have excellontresults?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2) I'm in middle school 3) school is located in the city center 4) I know well the math and geography 5) My favorite lesson of geography, because I like to learn new things about the world 6) I want to take part in the competition on geography 7) yes, I want to test your knowledge 8) I am prepared for the competition to take first place
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
У каждого марсиана по 4 руки.десять марсиан построились в шеренгу,и каждый взял со??еда за руку.Сколько рук остались свободными. 1)22. 2)20. 3)24. ...
Русский язык
В какой паре слова по-разному образуютформу Им.п. мн.ч. : строитель-кораблестроитель; учитель-самоучитель; хранитель-предохранитель; свидетель-лжес...