Помогите ответить на кроссворд по английскому языку 1.A person who prefers staying at home and watching TV to going out. 2. A musical channel. 3. A musical instrument which British children are fond of playing. 4. A popula...

Английский язык

Помогите ответить на кроссворд по английскому языку 1.A person who prefers staying at home and watching TV to going out. 2. A musical channel. 3. A musical instrument which British children are fond of playing. 4. A popular English football team. 5. An activity usually done on Saturdays in most British families. 6. A famous American basketball player. 7. Something that British children do for interest and entertainment regularly. 8. This is an American teenage playful but foolish trick. 9. An indoor game in which a ball is rolled at an object or a group of objects. 10. You‘ll watch this competition between Cambridge and Oxford with pleasure if you are interested in water sport.

