Помогите ответить на вопросы на английском,пожалуйста) 1)What time of the day do you call a rush hour? 2)Are the streets of the place where you live crowded? 3)Are you traffic jams in the place where you live? 4)what can yp...

Помогите ответить на вопросы на английском,пожалуйста) 1)What time of the day do you call a rush hour? 2)Are the streets of the place where you live crowded? 3)Are you traffic jams in the place where you live? 4)what can ypu usually see in the suburds of a big city? 5)why do you think people scream? when can it happen? have you ever screamed with delight? why was it? have you ever screamed for help? why did you do it? what's your attitude to those who like to scream loudly or scream at other people?
1. It is usually the time when people go to and from work in their cars or in public transport. 2. Not much. 3. Yes, there are sometimes. 4. I can see clean and beautiful nature there and not much traffic. 5. People scream when they are afraid of something. It can happen anywhere. I have screamed with delight when my parents gave me a new mobile phone for my birthday. Once I have screamed for help when a pipe in the kitchen burst and water was all over the floor. I did so because I did not know what to do. I don't like when people shout at other people. I think it is impolite.
