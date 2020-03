Помогите ответить на вопросы во 2 задании...Пожалуйста.

Гость: Гость:

Мой ответ таков! a. My friend's name is Ksenia. b. I have known her for 5 years. c. We met at school. d. She is a young brunette lady. e. She rather looks fit. f. She's got dark-brown hair. g. She is not elder than me. We are the same age. h. Yes. We are classmates. i. Yes. We study at the university of design. j. She is very responsible. k. We love cooking.