Помогите перестроить предложения! 31. Don't you regret not learning to swim? wish Don't you____________ swim? 32. Working outdoors is mush more nicer than working in an office. nice Working in an office is not________...
Английский язык
Помогите перестроить предложения! 31. Don't you regret not learning to swim? wish Don't you____________ swim? 32. Working outdoors is mush more nicer than working in an office. nice Working in an office is not________ outdoors. 33. Maria will be ready any minute, and then we must leave. soon We must leave___________ ready. 34.The last time I saw him was when I lived in London. since I____________ I lived in London. 35. Why don't you telephone me later to discuss this? give Why don't you________ later to discuss this? 36. I was on the point of leaving the office. about I was just_________ office. 37. I am fed up with his behaviour. enough I___________ his behaviour. 38. Our senior manager is dealing with this matter, sir. being The matter____________our senior manager,sir. 39. I don't mind whether we have the meeting today or tomorrow. makes It___________ me whether we have the meeting today or tomorrow. 40.I've got to get a new computer. need What I really____________ new computer.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
31. Don't you wish having learnt swim? 32. Working in an office is not as nice as working outdoors. 33. We must leave as soon as Maria is ready. 34. I haven't seen him since I lived in London. 35. Why don't you give me a call later to discuss this? 36. I was just about to leave the office. 37. I've had enough of his behaviour. 38. The matter is being dealt with by our senior manager, sir. 39. It makes no difference to me whether we have the meeting today or tomorrow. 40. What I really need is a new computer.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Экономика
2.1. Экономическими ресурсами являются: 1) способности преподавателя экономики; 2) ??олезные ископаемые; 3) неквалифицированная рабочая сила; 4...
Алгебра
География