Английский язык

Помогите перестроить предложения! 31. Don't you regret not learning to swim? wish Don't you____________ swim? 32. Working outdoors is mush more nicer than working in an office. nice Working in an office is not________ outdoors. 33. Maria will be ready any minute, and then we must leave. soon We must leave___________ ready. 34.The last time I saw him was when I lived in London. since I____________ I lived in London. 35. Why don't you telephone me later to discuss this? give Why don't you________ later to discuss this? 36. I was on the point of leaving the office. about I was just_________ office. 37. I am fed up with his behaviour. enough I___________ his behaviour. 38. Our senior manager is dealing with this matter, sir. being The matter____________our senior manager,sir. 39. I don't mind whether we have the meeting today or tomorrow. makes It___________ me whether we have the meeting today or tomorrow. 40.I've got to get a new computer. need What I really____________ new computer.

