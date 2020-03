ПОМОГИТЕ ПЕРЕВЕСТИ СКАЗКУ !!!!!!!!!STONE SOUP One day an old man whose clothes were very old came to a woman’s house. He looked terrible. “Excuse me,” said the old man, “I’m thirsty and very hungry. Could you give me some food...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПЕРЕВЕСТИ СКАЗКУ !!!!!!!!!STONE SOUP One day an old man whose clothes were very old came to a woman’s house. He looked terrible. “Excuse me,” said the old man, “I’m thirsty and very hungry. Could you give me some food, please?’’But the woman was very greedy.“Go away”, she said, “I haven’t got any food.” “Oh,” said the old man. “That’s a pity. I’ve got a magic stone. I can make soup with it. But I need some water.” “Well, I’ve got a lot of water,” said the greedy woman. “A magic stone,eh?”She brought a big pan of water. The old man put the stone into it. After a while he tasted the soup. “M-m-m-m. It’s very good,” he said, “it just needs some salt.” The woman brought some salt. “M-m-m. That’s better,” he said. “It needs some vegetables.”“Oh, I can give you some vegetables,” said the woman. She ran away and soon brought some potatoes, carrots and other vegetables. The old man put the vegetables into the pan. “Is it all right now?” asked the woman. “Yes, but it need some meat. It’s a pity you haven’t got any meat.” “Oh, I have some,” said the woman and ran away. She came back with some meat, and the old man put it into the pan. “Right,” said the man. “I can’t see the stone now. So the soup is ready. Bread is very good with stone soup. It’s a pity you haven’t got any bread.” “Oh, I’ve got some bread,” said the woman. She went away and soon came back with some bread in her hands. She put it on the table. The woman tasted the soup. “M-m-m. This stone soup is very tasty, and you made it with that magic stone.” When they ate the soup, the old man said: “Here is the magic stone. You can keep it.” “Oh, thank you,” said the woman. “But remember,” said the old man, “for the best soup you need some meat, vegetables and some salt, too.”

Автор: Гость