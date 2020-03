Помогите перевести текст на английский язык. (Не надо копировать текст с переводчика,мне нужны правильные времена).

Гость: Гость:

Hello! I'm a student of gymnasium 8. Our school was built in 1994. Now it's one of the best schools of Lugansk. It's a multi-stage building. Everybody feels comfortable in the classes. Our school doesn't look like other ones. We study English, Spanish, French and German. If you ask a teacher to help, he or she will. All the teachers of our school are outgoing and kind. There are an assembly hall and gym at the first floor. Not far away from exit we can see our schedule, it's very convenient as well. Different entertainments go on and on at the school. Despite the fact that we've studied here since the 8th grade, we're all a big and united family. Personally I like studying at the gymnasium. It's more interesting than studying in a traditional school.