Помогите плиз Make up questions using the words given in brackets:1. There are different scientific societies at our Institute(what).2. There was an interesting meeting in our group (where) 3 . There are many articles in this...

Помогите плиз Make up questions using the words given in brackets:1. There are different scientific societies at our Institute(what).2. There was an interesting meeting in our group (where) 3 . There are many articles in this journal (how many).
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Make up questions using the words given in brackets:1. There are different scientific societies what at our Institute?.2. Where there was an interesting meeting in our group? 
