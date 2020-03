Помогите плиз упр 13 стран 55 1)Have you done all your homework for today? 2)Have you brought your English textbook to school with you today? 3)Have you got your sports kit with you 4)Has your partner finished writing down...

Английский язык

Помогите плиз упр 13 стран 55 1)Have you done all your homework for today? 2)Have you brought your English textbook to school with you today? 3)Have you got your sports kit with you 4)Has your partner finished writing down his/her homework? 5)Has your teacher given you any marks tobay? 6) Have you answered all the guestions correctly? 7)Has your partner finiheg asking guestions?

Автор: Гость