Помогите плз нужно 5 предложений почему ты любишь физику на английском
Physics is science about nature and processes in it. It explore every single part of our universe. Physics helps me understand our world and discover something new for me. This subject is very important for new inventions and creating future world. Its science for next generations and thats why i love physics.
