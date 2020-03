Помогите по английскому срочно пожалуйста!! Answer the questions about Stephan's family. 1.What are Stephan's mother's favorite colours? 2.What does his sister look like? 3.What does his uncle usually wear? 4.What does his ...

Гость: Гость:

1. Stephan's mother favourite colours are green and light blue. 2. конкретно про то, как выглядит - ни слова, кроме любимых цветов и бабочек. Про характер - весь третий абзац текста со 147 страницы. Можно выписать вот так: His younger sister Ann ia a curious and talkative 5-year-old girl, sometime she is a bit naughty and she likes butterflies and everything that is pink and purple. 3. His uncle Paul usually wears jeans, pullovers and trainers. 4. His granddad enjoys gardening and a game of ping-pong from time to time. 5. His grandma is a librarian. 6. Stephan's family is very close, they enjoy spending time together.