ПОМОГИТЕ ПОДАЛУЙСТА III. Перепишите предложения, поставив существительные во мно??ественное число. Внесите соответствующие изменения. 1. A train is much quicker than a bus. / Trains are much quicker than buses. 2. A lawyer u...

Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ ПОДАЛУЙСТА III. Перепишите предложения, поставив существительные во мно??ественное число. Внесите соответствующие изменения. 1. A train is much quicker than a bus. / Trains are much quicker than buses. 2. A lawyer usually earns more than a policeman. 3. A dog makes a good pet. 4. A son is always a lot more trouble than a daughter. 5. An adult sometimes doesn’t listen to a child. 6. A dish and a knife are in the cupboard. 7. I hate to hear a baby crying.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
 2. Lawyers usually earn more than policemen.    3. Dogs make good pets.    4. Sons are always a lot more trouble than daughters.    5. Adults sometimes don’t listen to children.    6. Dishes and knives are in the cupboards.    7. We hate to hear babies crying.

