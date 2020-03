Помогите подалуйста.Придумать5утвердительных,5отрицательных предложений.(have got/has got,haven't got,hasn't got)и 5 вопросительных

Гость: Гость:

На утверждение: 1) I have got the money. 2) She's got the CD. 3) We've got our pencils. 4) My uncles have got a lemon. 5) He has got a chance. Отрицание: 1) I haven't got any problems. 2) Their mother hasn't got to work tomorrow. 3) We haven't got a brother like that. 4) They haven't got a big house. 5) He hasn't got my lemon. Вопрос: 1) Have I got to play in football? 2) Has my slave got something? 3) Have we got anything to eat? 4) Has got or have got? 5) Have you got a cup of tea?