Помогите пожайлуста с английским!Задайте общие вопросы к этим предложениям! 1.This coat belongs to Jane. 2.I drive to Moscow once a month. 3.Your boss is very impudent. 4.The car stopped near the bank. 5.The soup was delic...

Английский язык
Помогите пожайлуста с английским!Задайте общие вопросы к этим предложениям! 1.This coat belongs to Jane. 2.I drive to Moscow once a month. 3.Your boss is very impudent. 4.The car stopped near the bank. 5.The soup was delicious. 6.The concert will start at 7 p.m. 7.Her shoes are dirty. 8.I bought the curtains for my bedroom. 9.I am a football fan. 10.Their wedding will be in spring.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.Does that coat belong to Jane? 2.Do you drive to Moscow once a month? 3.Is your boss  very impudent? 4.Did the car stop near the bank? 5.Was the soup  delicious? 6.Will the concert  start at 7 p.m? 7. Are her shoes  dirty? 8.Did you buy the curtains for my bedroom? 9.Are you  a football fan? 10.Will their wedding  be in spring?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Sin 200 tg 405 cos500 ctg-25 определите знак
Ответить
Математика
Реши задачи до обеда на птицефабрике собрали 320 яиц а после обеда 400 яиц все яйца разложили в 8 коробок поровну сколько яиц в каждой коробке
Ответить
Химия
Какие соединения натрия и калия находят применение в быту и промышленности?
Ответить
Биология
Зачем некоторым организмам необходим период покоя?
Ответить
Математика
Решите уравнение 1) 18,6 +( x - 6,5)=5 2) 1,4 *( 4у-3)=7 3) 84,7:(x +2,7)=11
Ответить