Помогите пожайлуста с английским!Задайте общие вопросы к этим предложениям! 1.This coat belongs to Jane. 2.I drive to Moscow once a month. 3.Your boss is very impudent. 4.The car stopped near the bank. 5.The soup was delic...
Английский язык
Помогите пожайлуста с английским!Задайте общие вопросы к этим предложениям! 1.This coat belongs to Jane. 2.I drive to Moscow once a month. 3.Your boss is very impudent. 4.The car stopped near the bank. 5.The soup was delicious. 6.The concert will start at 7 p.m. 7.Her shoes are dirty. 8.I bought the curtains for my bedroom. 9.I am a football fan. 10.Their wedding will be in spring.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.Does that coat belong to Jane? 2.Do you drive to Moscow once a month? 3.Is your boss very impudent? 4.Did the car stop near the bank? 5.Was the soup delicious? 6.Will the concert start at 7 p.m? 7. Are her shoes dirty? 8.Did you buy the curtains for my bedroom? 9.Are you a football fan? 10.Will their wedding be in spring?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Реши задачи до обеда на птицефабрике собрали 320 яиц а после обеда 400 яиц все яйца разложили в 8 коробок поровну сколько яиц в каждой коробке