Помогите пожалуйста !!!! 9 И 10 УПРАЖНЕНИЕ

Гость: Гость:

1. ... It is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. I'd like to see the Tower, Big Ben and other sights. I also want to visit the Sherlock Holmes Museum. 2..... I really would like to have a new one. I want a coat of a brighter colour. I have always wanted to have a red coat. 3. ....Australia is a far-away country. I will over fly many countries and a big ocean. In Australia I want to see the major big cities. I also want to see koalas. 4. But I have seen already many places of interest. I still have time to buy some souvenirs for my friends. I also would like to try the local food. has been, has worked has been, has been speaking has been, has been waiting/has waited has been, has been painting