Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста !!!! 9 И 10 УПРАЖНЕНИЕ
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.  ... It is one of  the most beautiful cities in Europe.  I'd like to see the Tower, Big Ben and other sights.  I also want to visit the Sherlock Holmes Museum. 2.....  I really would like to have  a new one. I want a coat of a brighter colour.  I have always wanted to have a red coat. 3. ....Australia is  a far-away country.  I will over fly many  countries and a big ocean.  In Australia  I want to see the major big cities.  I also want to see koalas.  4.  But I have seen already many places of interest.  I still have time to buy some souvenirs for my friends.  I also would like to try the local food. has been, has worked has been, has been speaking has been,  has been waiting/has waited has been, has been painting
