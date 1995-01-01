Помогите пожалуйста complete the sentences with since or for a. He's been here ___ ten o'clock. b. I've known her ____ a long time c. I've lived here ____ 1995. d. She's been ill____ years. e. i've had this job___ a week...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста complete the sentences with since or for a. He's been here ___ ten o'clock. b. I've known her ____ a long time c. I've lived here ____ 1995. d. She's been ill____ years. e. i've had this job___ a week. f. I haven't slept _____ two nights

Автор: Гость