Помогите пожалуйста complete the sentences with since or for a. He's been here ___ ten o'clock. b. I've known her ____ a long time c. I've lived here ____ 1995. d. She's been ill____ years. e. i've had this job___ a week...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста complete the sentences with since or for a. He's been here ___ ten o'clock. b. I've known her ____ a long time c. I've lived here ____ 1995. d. She's been ill____ years. e. i've had this job___ a week. f. I haven't slept _____ two nights
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
a. He's been here _since__ ten o'clock. b. I've known her __for__ a long time c. I've lived here __since__ 1995. d. She's been ill__for__ years. e. i've had this job_for__ a week. f. I haven't slept __for___ two nights
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Афинский мирный договор 1748г. итоги
Ответить
География
Какой вулкан Северной Америки называется"Маяком Центральной Америки"?
Ответить
Английский язык
1. John ____ in a small marketing agensy at the moment 2. A. What____ you____? B. I am a student. 3. Things ____ slowly____ in the office now t...
Ответить
Геометрия
В треугольнике авс известно, что ав=5корня из 2, угол в = 30 градусов, угол с = 45 градус??в. найти сторону ас (по теореме синусов)
Ответить
Русский язык
Даны русские слова и их переводы на белорусский язык светлая- светлая, свешивала-звешвала, слева - злева, снег снег, снимала-знiмала. перевод како...
Ответить