Помогите пожалуйста даю 15 баллов what useful things have you and your family done this week/month

Last month me and my family decided to go on family trip to the mountains. We had a wonderful time over there, which I would like to share in my essay. Month of November is very colorful in our surrounding area, because of trees. Our neighborhood is full of maple trees, they have red and yellow leaves of heart shape.And we love to make our camping trips exactly in this month because we of the beauty of nature and especially these heart-shaped leaves all around. At this trip we visited horse farm and waterfall as well. Me and my brother were asking my parents to see these spots for a long time and finally we got it! It was my fist time I rode horse, scary but fascinating experience.My parents and brother are very professional in riding , so they didn't have any troubles. After the horse farm we headed towards local waterfall, called "Bear Waterfall". It received this name because bears used to got here, but not anymore unfortunately. When we finally got over there it was freezing cold plus drops from water stream made all our clothes wet. So we couldn't enjoy for a long time and went back. This trip was our traditional autumn camping trip, usually we try to gather as many family members as possible. But this time it was four of us. I will make sure next time more people will come!