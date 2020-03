Помогите пожалуйста как читается. Maslenitsa! Greant! Its a traditional Russian festival called pancake week. Its my favourite. It lasts from Monday till Sunday. We eat pancakes, take park in the khorovod and burn a straw dol...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста как читается. Maslenitsa! Greant! Its a traditional Russian festival called pancake week. Its my favourite. It lasts from Monday till Sunday. We eat pancakes, take park in the khorovod and burn a straw doll the symbol of winter. We wear funny masks and play snowball and climb the pole.We say goodbye to winter and hello to spring

