Помогите пожалуйста написать эссе на тему: "What are we going to do with all this litter" - "Что мы соби??аемся делать с мусором" СРОЧНО!

Recently, the problem of garbage has become actual. What are we going to do with all this litter? To begin with, fine people who litter. If people know that they will have to pay if they litter, they will stop doing it. Another solution would getting young people involved in clean-up programmes. They will become interested in keeping parks and their neighbourhoods clear and tidy. One way is to set up recycling schemes in your area. This way landfill sites will not become so full. As a consequence only buy products with biodegradable packaging. Household rubbish will be put to good use and amount of garbage will be greatly reduced. All things considered I can say applying just some of these ideas would result in decreasing the garbage number.