Помогите пожалуйста написать письмо You have received a scholarship to Bristol University and you are looking for a room to rent. You found an agency that specialises in student accomodation. Write an email to the agency in ...
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста написать письмо You have received a scholarship to Bristol University and you are looking for a room to rent. You found an agency that specialises in student accomodation. Write an email to the agency in which you will: -explain what kind of accomodation you need -write how long you need it for -mention three things that are important for you about a room or flat -ask if they have a website with pictures of the rooms. Start your email like this: Dear Sir/Madam,
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Dear Sir, My name is IRINA SVIRIDENKO , I'm a student of Bristol university and I'm looking for a flat. If you could possibly help me to find a flat,which would suit me, I would be very grateful to you. I want to rent a flat for a year. I want it to be close to my university,so I could walk to it. Then it should be not larger than 40 square meters. And it should have all necessary furniture. If it is possible, please do send me your website, where I could see all your vacant flats. Thank you for your help. Sincerely yours, Irina.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
СРОЧНО!! ПОМОГИТЕ С РУССКИМ !! ДАМ 20 БАЛОВ!!! Надо написать 5 предложений с амонимич??ой формой прилагательного и причастия!!!!!!!!!!!!
Математика