Помогите пожалуйста не могу сделать! Надо прочитать текст и ответить на вопросы ?? нему! СРОЧНО!

1.It stretches from the shores of the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic sea in Europe, and from snowy Arctic to the sunny Black Sea coast. 2.It has many kinds of land - rocky mountains, dry empty steppes, powerful rivers, great forests etc. 3.The lands of Endless Winter are in the territory of Russia. 4.Because there are places of historic interest and it's important not to destroy these places but to keep them as they are for everyone to enjoy. 5.The first National Park is 33 year's old. 6.Yes, it is. The scientists who work in the park are interested in the flora and fauna in this area. 7.Now it has become a popular place to visit for grown-ups and children, especially schoolchildren who come to the park in big groups. 8.Well, most of the park's territory is under forests, and the common trees here are pines and firs. 9.The elks gave the name to the park.There aren't so many elks in there now. But the scientists hope to see more of them there in the future.