Помогите пожалуйста не могу сделать номер 9! Знатоки не проходите!

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста не могу сделать номер 9! Знатоки не проходите!
Автор: Гость
Гость:
1) When I got there I was very happy. It was really beautiful. So I've taken a lot of photos. 2) It smelled bad and it was dusty. I wanted to throw it away, but my granny insisted on keeping it at home. Now she is trying to clean it. 3) But tickets were very expensive. I worked hard to earn enough money. Finally I bought a ticket and flew away. 4) But I have taken so many photos already. I am really exhausted now. I think it is time to move back to the hotel.
