Помогите пожалуйста не могут сделать номер 5! Знатоки английского не проходите м??мо!

Гость: Гость:

1.The natural habitats of fish are lakes, rivers and oceans... of bears, elephants and gorillas is forest.. 2. Mammoths and woolly rhinoceros are extinct animal. 3. Pandas, amur tigers, tasmanian wolfs etc are endangered species of animals. 4. People can take measures for protecting them. For example, people can refuse to meat somedays. 5.For example, when people produce paper, they need to cut the trees down. When some teenagers suddenly set on fire the plants making a bonfire. (Например, когда люди производят бумагу, им необходимо вырубать деревья. Когда какие-нибудь подростки поджигают кусты, делая костер). 6.It is an result on the environment and air pollution people make that for building the different objects. 7. It's difficult becouse people take out of them houses, people kill them for resources. 8. I've never been a member of any ecological organization. But I'd like to...