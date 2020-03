Помогите пожалуйста.Нужно в предложения вставить слова.

Гость: Гость:

1 She is always helpful. (Она всегда готова помочь). 2 Who is so creative? (creative - творческий) 3 I see that you are very proud of it. (proud of it - гордишься ею) 4 He is sociable... (Он компанейский) 5.Have you got a faithful friend?-Sorry to say,no.I don't tell my secrets to anyone. (faithful friend - верный друг). 6.I prefer to make my project with Jack rather than with Willy. Jack is more easy-going and it's easier to work with him. (У Джека более легкий характер...)