Помогите пожалуйста, очень нужно! Заранее спасибо: Вставиться в пропуски слова, ??бразовав их от данных в скобках понятий. 1. Are there many tourist ... in this city? (to attract) 2. The ... for travellers are rather good h...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста, очень нужно! Заранее спасибо: Вставиться в пропуски слова, ??бразовав их от данных в скобках понятий. 1. Are there many tourist ... in this city? (to attract) 2. The ... for travellers are rather good here. (to serve) 3. To travel around the world you should ... English well enough. (speaking) 4. She always returns ... from her vacation. (tan) 5. Is it an ... park? Everyone is screaming and ... here! (to amuse; laughter)

Автор: Гость