Помогите пожалуйста, очень нужно! Заранее спасибо: Вставиться в пропуски слова, ??бразовав их от данных в скобках понятий. 1. Are there many tourist ... in this city? (to attract) 2. The ... for travellers are rather good h...
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста, очень нужно! Заранее спасибо: Вставиться в пропуски слова, ??бразовав их от данных в скобках понятий. 1. Are there many tourist ... in this city? (to attract) 2. The ... for travellers are rather good here. (to serve) 3. To travel around the world you should ... English well enough. (speaking) 4. She always returns ... from her vacation. (tan) 5. Is it an ... park? Everyone is screaming and ... here! (to amuse; laughter)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Are there many tourist ... in this city? ( attractions) 2. The ... for travellers are rather good here. ( servises) 3. To travel around the world you should ... English well enough. (speak) 4. She always returns ... from her vacation. (tanned) 5. Is it an ... park? Everyone is screaming and ... here! (amusement; laughing)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Математика
Реши задачу. Вычисли и запиши ответ. В двух стопках 54 тетради. Сколько тетрадей в каждой стопке, если в первой стопке на 6 тетрадей больше, чем...
Английский язык
Срочно!!!! Нужен краткий пересказ. It is a wonderful world we live in. For thousands of years the Earth has given support to all forms of life – ...