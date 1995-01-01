Помогите пожалуйста. Очень срочно надо. Найдите и исправте ошибки I am sure we are going to see them at the party. Andrew's brother goes to the library three times the month. When did he chose those presents? Are you going...
Помогите пожалуйста. Очень срочно надо. Найдите и исправте ошибки I am sure we are going to see them at the party. Andrew's brother goes to the library three times the month. When did he chose those presents? Are you going to visit your friends the next Sunday? How long does she know him?-since 1995. She will at school at 11 tomorrow. -who live in this nice little house? -the Browns do. He is not swiming.He is jumping now. I didn't like the soup.There was not meat there. Those girls have translated Part Two last Monday
I am sure we shall see them at the party. Andrew's brother goes to the library three times a month. When did he choose those presents? Are you going to visit your friends next Sunday? How long has she known him? - Since 1995. She will be at school at 11 tomorrow. Who lives in this nice little house? - The Browns do. He is not swimming. He is jumping now. I didn't like the soup. There was no meat there. Those girls translated Part Two last Monday.
