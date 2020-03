Помогите пожалуйста перевести на английский язык (дам за это 30 баллов баллов) Моя ??оллекция .У меня есть своя коллекця наклеек. Я её создала очень давно когда мне было 4 года . Альбом мне купила бабушка И наклейки тоже. Я ети...

Гость: Гость:

My collection. I have my own collection of stickers. I created it for a long time. When I was 4 years old. This album bought my Grandma and stickers too. These stickers I glued to my album then I overflowed album. I wanted to start a new day, but I felt I would not start, and when I threw it all does not even opened, I lost it. It has been 2 years I was 6 years old. And one day I found this album I have so many emotions then I flipped through it. And I remembered how these stickers glued. I here in this moment when I was 7 years old, I lost it again. And when I turned 11, I found him and that he had not lost again, I cut by half to stikers. And I at this moment my story about my collection ends.