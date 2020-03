Помогите пожалуйста перевести на английский язык. Заранее спасибо!!!

Гость: Гость:

Подожди вот это первое. Вроде бы так.. My favorite holiday of the New Year. We decorate the apartment, smart dress, exchange gifts. Mom prepares that - something special for dinner for the whole family. WE like chicken and rice with vegetables. Dad buys pineapple and oranges, and my grandmother bakes a special cake. In our country, in December and January - the colder months. We do not organize parades on the streets, but launching fireworks.