Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст с английского на русский! Fingerprints of the offender are often found at the scene of a crime. Valuable help in obtaining latent prints may be given from a person who knows the usual layout of the crime scene. He may point out articles that are out of place or identify objects that may have been brought in by the criminal. The possibility that the weapons of science can be turned against itself by the forging of fingerprints cannot be ignored. At least forgery is of theoretical importance. To make a facsimile of a fingerprint for some purpose would not be difficult, but it would become a very different matter if it were put into practical use as a forgery. It is certainly possible to make a fingerprint It is certainly possible to make a fingerprint and get from it a visible print but the forged fingerprint does not stand up to expert examination. Even if it were possible, it is easily defined with the use of a good hand-lens. The best weapon against such forgeries is, basically, the photographic enlargement.

