Помогите пожалуйста! По учебнику Enjoy English Student*s Book/ex7/p-140/ Задание:Write a sentence that follows on from the first sentence.Use the prompt. Example-Now I undestand the story.The teacher (to explain).-The teache...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста! По учебнику Enjoy English Student*s Book/ex7/p-140/ Задание:Write a sentence that follows on from the first sentence.Use the prompt. Example-Now I undestand the story.The teacher (to explain).-The teacher has explained it to me. 1)I am not hungry.I ( to have lunch)-? 2)She cannot tell you where Amy lives.She ( to forget)-? 3)I cannot show you a picture of my pen friend.I ( to lose)-? 4)That is not a new film.We ( to see)-? 5)It is not cold here now.My Mum ( to close)-?

Автор: Гость