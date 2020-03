Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, в нужную форму. 1. Peter and Ann (go) away five minutes ago. 2. I (write) the letter but I (not send) it. 3. He just (go) away. 4. She already (answer) the letter. 5. She (answer) it on Tue...

Английский язык

Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, в нужную форму. 1. Peter and Ann (go) away five minutes ago. 2. I (write) the letter but I (not send) it. 3. He just (go) away. 4. She already (answer) the letter. 5. She (answer) it on Tuesday. 6. I just (tell) you the answer. 7. I (read) that book in my summer holidays. 8. I (not see) him for three years. 9. I (be) glad to see him again. 10. What you (do)? I (copy) the text from the text-book now.

Автор: Гость